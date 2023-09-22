Avion Wealth Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,631. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day moving average is $382.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.