iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 417,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.