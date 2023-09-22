Avion Wealth Purchases 7,901 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.55. 59,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

