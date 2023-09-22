Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,000. Broadcom makes up about 4.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $808.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

