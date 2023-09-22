Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $91.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

