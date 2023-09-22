Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 2,275 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

C stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

