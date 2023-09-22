Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

