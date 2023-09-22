Meredith Wealth Planning Has $439,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meredith Wealth Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VOO stock opened at $397.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day moving average is $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.