Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

