FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.07.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

