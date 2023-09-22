First Financial Corp IN Has $195,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

