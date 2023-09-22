The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,315,255 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $79,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

