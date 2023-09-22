Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

