Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.