Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

