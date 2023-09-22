AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

