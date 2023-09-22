Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

