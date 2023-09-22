First Financial Corp IN Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

