Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

