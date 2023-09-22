Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

