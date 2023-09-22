FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.
FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.98.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 248.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,387,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 62,657.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 219,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.56.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
