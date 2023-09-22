FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.07.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

