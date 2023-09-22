FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.