FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

