Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.05.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.