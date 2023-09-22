Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.