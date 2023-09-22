Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

ABT opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

