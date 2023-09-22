iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $267.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

