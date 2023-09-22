Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

