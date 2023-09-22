Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VTI stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

