Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

