JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. 171,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,266. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

