CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.