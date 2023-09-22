Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,744 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.56.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $264.19. 441,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,973. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

