Consolidated Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

