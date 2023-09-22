Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

