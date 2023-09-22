Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

