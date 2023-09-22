Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 227 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 180.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

