Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.60. 338,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,375. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

