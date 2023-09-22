KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 6,285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,197,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

