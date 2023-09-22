KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. 101,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.30. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

