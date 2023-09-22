KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.