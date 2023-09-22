Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Blackstone by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $111.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.