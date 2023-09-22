Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $417.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.63 and a 200-day moving average of $459.02. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.