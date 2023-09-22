Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 174,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

