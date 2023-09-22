Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC opened at $28.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

