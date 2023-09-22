Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.71 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.