12,540 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

