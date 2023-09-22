PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $33.59 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 3.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $372.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.87. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $8,472,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.