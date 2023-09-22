Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWR stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

